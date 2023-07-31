NIT to implement of NEP-2020

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, July 30

Prof B V Ramana Reddy, Director, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, announced the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP 2020) from academic session 2023-24.

The NIT director said the NEP 2020 stressed on value-based education as against the existing outcome-based education. The curriculum of BTech courses had been revised thoroughly with this spirit. The major highlight of the new curriculum would be the provision of minor degrees in all disciplines. The students would be able to opt for five subjects from any discipline to earn a minor degree along with the regular degree. Three new BTech courses in the emerging technologies like IIoT, Robotics, AI/ML and three new PG courses in sciences and mathematics were being introduced from the academic year 2023-24.

Prof Reddy said weekend PG courses for various specialisations were also being introduced for working professionals and others to upgrade their qualifications. Further, holistic development of the students was being ensured by establishing a centre of holistic personality development..

#Kurukshetra