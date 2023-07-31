NIT to implement of NEP-2020

Kurukshetra, July 30
Prof B V Ramana Reddy, Director, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, announced the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP 2020) from academic session 2023-24.
The NIT director said the NEP 2020 stressed on value-based education as against the existing outcome-based education. The curriculum of BTech courses had been revised thoroughly with this spirit. The major highlight of the new curriculum would be the provision of minor degrees in all disciplines. The students would be able to opt for five subjects from any discipline to earn a minor degree along with the regular degree. Three new BTech courses in the emerging technologies like IIoT, Robotics, AI/ML and three new PG courses in sciences and mathematics were being introduced from the academic year 2023-24.
Prof Reddy said weekend PG courses for various specialisations were also being introduced for working professionals and others to upgrade their qualifications. Further, holistic development of the students was being ensured by establishing a centre of holistic personality development..
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train
After killing his senior, the constable went to another bogi...
No law & order in Manipur; Centre must step in, restore peace: Opposition
Visiting MPs give memo to Governor, question PM’s ‘silence’
Pakistani intruder shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia sector
The area was cordoned off immediately after the incident and...
Monsoon fury in Himachal: Of collapsed buildings, shattered dreams
Market, houses in Rampur village extensively damaged due to ...
Sikhs in Singapore hailed for their contribution in diverse fields while retaining their culture
Deputy PM Wong said this while addressing the 75th anniversa...