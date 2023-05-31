NMC puts admissions on hold at Faridabad medical college

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 30

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has put fresh admissions in the MBBS course on hold at Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Medical College at Chhainsa village.

The NMC has notified the decision on its official website. However, the college is yet to get any official communication in this regard.

Earlier known as Goldfields Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, it was taken over by the state government in 2020 after it faced closure due to a financial crisis in 2015. Though the exact reason for putting admissions on hold has not been provided, sources claimed that the lack of adequate infrastructure at the institution might be the reason behind the decision. The move could result in a major blow to the expansion of the medical education and facilities in the state.

“Permitted for 100 seats under Sections 26(1)(a),(b) and 28(1),(2) of the NMC ACT, 2019 for 2022-23. Disapproved the proposal of (first renewal) and permission to take admission for the second batch for the Academic year 2023-24,’’ reads the information put on the official website of the NMC. The notification has been uploaded on the page providing information of the colleges running the MBBS courses in various states. According to sources, the unavailability or proper infrastructure and less flow of OPD patients could be reasons behind the decision.

Spread over 27 acres, the 330-bed hospital is the second government-owned medical institution after the ESIC Medical College and Hospital here. The college was started last year with an intake of 100 students for the MBBS.

Dr Gautam Gole, director of the college, said we have not received any official communication. He added that the college was in touch with the NMC and the state government and willing to remove any deficiency or discrepancy.

Poor infrastructure likely reason

Though the exact reason for putting admissions on hold has not been provided, sources claim that the lack of adequate infrastructure at the institution might be the reason behind the decision. The move could result in a major blow to the expansion of the medical education and facilities in the state.