NMC takes note of transfer of teachers of medical colleges before inspection

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has taken note of the practice of transferring faculty members from one government medical college to another to fulfil the faculty requirement just before the inspection.

Sources maintain that owing to shortage of medical teachers, faculty members serving at a medical college are shown employed at another college before the inspection of the second college in order to fulfil the requirement for grant of approval/recognition.

In a recent communiqué, the NMC has cautioned the Department of medical Education in all states and union territories that the faculty members serving at a given medical college would not be considered employed at other medical colleges in the same academic year.

“It has been brought to the attention of the Medical Assessment and Ratings Board, NMC, that transfers of faculties are being made in government medical colleges for the purpose of fulfilling teaching/faculty requirements before the inspection by the board,” maintains the communiqué.

It states that the board has also noticed that writ petitions are also being filed at various high courts by faculties who have been transferred by the state government from one medical college to another, alleging that their transfer would result in deficiency at the first medical college.

“Once a faculty for one academic year has been counted in a medical college, the same faculty cannot be accepted as a faculty of another medical college in the same academic year,” asserts the commission, adding that the faculty is required to make a declaration to this effect.

The commission, however, concedes that the issue of transfer from one government medical college to another is within the administrative domain of the state government.

“It is upon the state government to ensure the fulfilment of faculty requirements and transfer from one medical college to another, if made for the purpose of rectifying deficiency in one college, should not cause deficiency in another college,” the communiqué maintains.

