No AC vehicle available, blood donation camps miss the bus

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, May 31

The withdrawal of a special bus provided by the State Blood Transfusion Council to the local PGIMS Blood Bank has affected the organisation of blood donation camps in the city.

As per the representatives of the NGOs conducting the camps for the PGIMS Blood Bank and other government health facilities, the average number of camps organised in the city has come down from 15-20 camps per month to five-seven per month, following the withdrawal of the bus.

The organisation of blood donation camps in the city has also taken a hit with the rising temperatures as majority of donors are preferring to stay indoors.

As per camp organisers, the air-conditioned bus was especially suitable for the summer season. However, the bus has been taken off the road as its validity was over.

Another bus owned by an NGO is available in the city, but it is not at the disposal of the PGIMS authorities completely as it is used by private agencies as well.

“The authorities concerned now tell us to arrange for an air-conditioned hall to organise camps, which is not always feasible,” says Chirag Beri, who is actively involved in organising blood donation camps in the city.

The local NGOs and social activists involved in the conduct of blood donation camps have demanded a new bus to facilitate the organisation of camps.

#Rohtak