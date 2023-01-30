No action on encroachments by religious bodies in Faridabad

Bijendra Ahlawat
Faridabad, January 29
The district authorities are yet to come up with a fresh survey to check for encroachments on the government land under the garb of religious spots and structures in the city. As the number of such encroachments could be more than 300 at present, action against the majority of encroachers is pending, according to civic body sources.
About 118 encroachments were found in a survey carried out in 2010-11, but no survey has been conducted in the past 12 years. The number of encroachments might have doubled during this period, claim the sources, adding that the majority of illegal constructions have come up in green belt areas, parks and open spaces. “Traffic movement is interrupted by a large number of devotees every Thursday on the Neelam-Bata road due to the presence of a “mazar” right in the middle of the road (road median),” says a resident, Vishnu Goel. He said recently an attempt to raze a 25-year-old temple in the NIT zone here was abandoned in view of the protest.
Setting up of a gurdwara in the Sector-11 park led to a protest by residents in 2018, who filed a petition with the NGT. Though the NGT directed action against the encroachment, the matter is still pending in the High Court, according to Vikas Singh, a resident. “Despite standing court orders
for a check to prevent the menace, no action has been taken against encroachments,” said another resident, Varun Sheokand.
Ombir Singh, Chief Engineer, Municipal Corporation, Faridabad said the demolition of encroachments has become tough in view of the mass opposition and protests.
