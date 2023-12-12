No arrest in maid torture case even three days after filing FIR

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 11

While the Gurugram police are investigating the allegations of brutal torture of a 13-year-old maid by her Sector 57-based employers, they are yet to initiate any action against the suspects for indulging in child labour.

Verifying victim’s age: DCP We are waiting for the medical report and also verifying the age of the victim. We are trying to get her Aadhaar card, otherwise an ossification test will be conducted to verify her actual age. All three accused in the case are being regularly questioned by our team. Further probe is underway. Virender Vij, DCP

Child rights activists have raised questions over the non-arrest of the accused even three days after the registration of an FIR. Terming child labour as a visible offence in the case, they have demanded the immediate arrest of the woman employer and her two sons for employing a young girl as maid at their home.

The victim is admitted to the local government hospital. The police claim the victim or her family members have not submitted any document to prove her age.

“We are waiting for the medical report and also verifying the age of the victim. We are trying to get her Aadhaar card, otherwise an ossification test will be conducted to verify her actual age. All three accused in the case are being regularly questioned by our team. Further probe is underway,” said DCP Virender Vij.

The family, according to the police, has been in constant denial of allegations. They live in a stilt-plus-four apartment. The families living in the apartment refused to have ever heard of anything.

Meanwhile, the victim continues to be in trauma and shudders even at the mention of her employers. Her family claim that the minor girl was sent to work for accused Shashi Sharma in June this year to help family fight poverty, but they had never thought that she would have to bear all that.

“I did everything to keep them happy. I would clean the house, wash utensils and take care of their dog, but they started behaving like monsters after two months. They stopped my salary and started exploiting and torturing me. I was beaten with hammers. They would let loose their dog on me and the two men would sexually assault me. Don’t spare them,” the victim pleads with all those who visit her at the hospital.

#Gurugram