No arrest yet in Faridabad student murder case

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, February 9

The police have identified five persons for murdering a Class XI student of Bhanakpur village here on Tuesday noon.

A spokesperson of the police said the search operation had been intensified. “Five teams have launched the probe. Raids have been carried out at possible hideouts. Five accused, who are residents of Pyala village, have been mentioned in the FIR. Footage of CCTV cameras, in which the accused can be seen, has been recovered,” he added. The police claimed that 8 to 10 persons might be behind the attack.

The deceased, Vipin, was stabbed to death about 1km away from his house when he was returning from his school at Sector 56 here.

His father Jaswant Singh, who is in shock, said, “I don’t know how to cope with this tragedy. My entire life has been shattered.” He said that the family was busy in the preparation of his daughter’s and another son’s marriage on February 18 and 23.

“Vipin was the youngest of the three siblings. I am a farmer and wanted my son to get a good job after higher studies,” Singh said.

A police official said the school bus had dropped Vipin about one kilometre away from his house due to some road-related issue. “Vipin asked for a ride from a motorist after which he was followed by some youths, who study at his school. The youth asked the motorist to stop. When Vipin got off the vehicle, the motorist fled the spot. Vipin was then attacked by the youths. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to the injuries,” the police said.

However, Vipin had revealed names of a few accused, who are residents of the neighbouring Payal village.