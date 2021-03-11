No BJP candidate for top post in Nissing election

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 9

Both partners of the ruling alliance, the BJP and the JJP, have not fielded any candidate on the party symbols for the top post, chairperson, in the Nissing Municipal Committee polls. Leaders of BJP are tight-lipped about the decision but sources claim that the party feared rebellion as aspirants for the post were many.

A BJP leader, requesting anonymity, said, “We have not fielded party candidate here, but we may support one of the candidates in coming days for which a decision will be taken by the district body.”

There are six candidates in fray for the top post. The BJP youth general secretary, Janak Popli, is contesting as an independent candidate, while AAP has fielded Megh Raj. Bhagwant Singh, Romi Singla, Pawan Kumar, and Shiv Kumar are the other independent candidates.

Janak, who was a ticket aspirants from the BJP, today opened his office and is confident about his victory. Romi, Bhagwant Singh, Megh Raj and others have also been making all efforts to ensure the victory. AAP leaders have started door to door campaign for their candidate.

Meanwhile, the locals are silent about their preferences and are keeping their cards close to chest. They maintain the contest will be a close one. “The silence of the voters is a worry for the candidates as they are listening to everyone, but not disclosing their cards,” said Amit Kumar, a local.

The four municipal committees — Nissing, Gharaunda, Assandh and Taraori — of the district will go to poll on June 19. Ruling BJP has fielded its candidates for the post of chairperson on the other three MCs.