No boards, yet BSEH tells pvt schools to register

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, February 23

Despite the CM’s announcement for no board exams for Classes V and VIII in the current academic season, the row between the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) and private schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has refused to die down.

The BSEH authorities have said the registration of private schools affiliated to other boards is mandatory on its portal with a fee of Rs 5,000 by February 28 or a penalty would be imposed upon those failing to do so.

Describing the move as illogical, private schools have threatened to move an application against it in the High Court if the BSEH authorities pressurise them to follow its directives. “The government has decided to conduct regular exams for Classes V and VIII for all government and private schools from next year. Hence, private schools would have to get them registered for one-time so that all information about their exact number and students could be collected for conducting the exams in time next year,” Ved Prakash Yadav, vice-chairman, BSEH, told The Tribune.

Yadav said since the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) had authorised the BSEH as an agency to conduct the exams hence it was their responsibility to complete the process well in time so as to avoid any untoward situation. “So, the private schools have been asked to get them registered with the BSEH. Also, the enrolment fee deposited by Class VIII students for annual exams will be refunded but the school concerned has to file a claim application in this regard,” he added.

On the other hand, Anil Kaushik, president, Progressive Private School Association, questioned how the BSEH could direct private schools in a situation when no Class VIII exams were being conducted this year. “Our petition against the state government’s decision for holding the Class VIII exams is still pending before the HC, hence the BSEH should wait for its verdict instead of pressuring the private schools to deposit fee for the registration,” Kaushik said, adding that they would move another application against the BSEH in the HC for continuing the registration process.