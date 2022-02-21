No bus shelters for commuters at Pipli on National Highway

On one hand, crores of rupees are being spent on developing infrastructure to promote Kurukshetra as a tourist spot and on the other hand no attention is being paid to provide bus queue shelters for thousands of commuters who board buses at Pipli on the national highway. There are no arrangements for commuters and they have to keep waiting for the buses in the open and even the bus drivers don't stop buses at designated place, especially during late hours. The government should pay attention towards the ordeal of commuters too. —Gulshan, Kurukshetra
Employees should be deputed at Sub-health centres
More than 36 buildings of sub-health centres are ready for the past three years in the district but are not yet functional for want of para-medical staff. These centres were to be set up for villages having population of less than 5,000. One such centre needs at least one man, one woman and two helpers. These centres are proving to be just like white elephants as these are not serving any useful purpose and villagers have to run to civil hospitals in cities in case of emergency. The government should depute staff at these centres immediately. —Ramesh Gupta, Narwana
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com
