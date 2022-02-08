Faridabad: No check on dust pollution at highway bypass project site

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

No check on dust pollution at highway bypass project site

Construction work going on at various places in the city has become a major reason for air pollution. Thousands of commuters face inconvenience everyday due to the dust pollution caused by inadequate measures taken by the construction agencies concerned. One such road is the 13-km stretch on the highway bypass, where the construction of an elevated flyover is underway. Thousands of vehicles use the stretch every day. The road becomes a cause of concern even during rains as it becomes muddy and slippery after the downpour. The authorities concerned, including the pollution control board and Municipal Corporation have paid no heed to the violation of the rules by the contractor. Kuldeep Singh, Faridabad

Iron pillars, poles obstructing road

About six months ago, the work of laying of 3-km stretch from Dhakal head to Mela mandi started. Poles have been erected throughout the stretch and occupy major road space. The residents were promised that all such obstructions would be relocated before the construction of the road. The UHBVN must act fast and begin work on priority basis. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana