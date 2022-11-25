No coercive action of displacement till decision on guest teachers' pleas: HC

Tribune News Service

In a major reprieve to guest teachers working in the State of Haryana facing dislocation from their present place of posting following the appointment of regular employees, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has made it clear that coercive action of their displacement will not be taken till a decision on their representations already filed or to be filed.

The direction by Justice Harsimran Singh Sethi of the high court came on a bunch of 20 petitions filed against the State of Haryana and another respondent by Jyoti and other petitioners. The representations are to be decided by the respondent State and the department concerned within eight weeks from receiving the order’s copy.

Justice Sethi observed that the petitioners’ grievance was that they were now being threatened with dislocation on the grounds that the guest teachers, displaced to accommodate regular employees, were to be adjusted at their place. This, the petitioners contended, was not at all envisaged in the transfer policy.

Justice Sethi also took note of the argument that the displaced guest teachers were to be accommodated at vacant places and not where other guest teachers were working.

Justice Sethi further took note of the submission by the counsel for the petitioners that they had already raised the grievance by filing representations before the authorities concerned and would be satisfied at the present stage in case a time-bound direction was issued to the respondents to decide the pleas.

Taking a note of the contentions, Justice Sethi issued notice of motion to the State and the other respondent, which was accepted by State counsel. He, in turn, submitted that the representations already filed or submitted by the petitioners within three days would be considered and decided within eight weeks.

“Till a decision is taken on the representations already filed by the petitioners or to be filed within three days from today, no coercive action of their displacement shall be taken by the respondent-department concerned,” Justice Sethi asserted, while disposing of the matter.