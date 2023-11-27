No college fee for girls from poor families in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Samalkha, November 26

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today announced free education in government and private colleges for girls from families having an annual income of up to Rs 1.80 lakh. He also announced that the government would pay half of the fee of the girls studying in private colleges whose families’ annual income ranged between from Rs 1.80 lakh and Rs 3 lakh.

The CM also announced to upgrade the Samalkha municipal committee as municipal council. He was addressing a gathering organised by BJP leader Sanjay Chhokkar at the Samalkha grain market.

He said he had made 57 announcements of various development projects for the Samalkha constituency of which 42 had been completed and 15 were pending.

The CM said his government began the process to change the system in 2014. It focused on eliminating corruption, crime and caste-based politics, he said.

Without taking the name of Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhokker, the CM said the present MLA was involved in corruption and criminal cases had been registered against him.

He claimed the government had controlled corruption and crime in the state. “Now the system has been changed and action will be initiated against corrupt persons within 24 hours,” he claimed.

“The government is working on the 7S system of ‘shiksha’ (education), ‘swasthya’ (health), suraksha (safety), svabhimaan (self-respect), swavlamban (self-reliance), seva (service) and sushashan (good governance),” he said.

Khattar also announced several other development projects, including upgrading the community health centre (CHC) from 50 bedded to 100 bedded facility, developing two sectors of 100 acre each, etc.

He also announced Rs 2 crore for the development of Chulkana dham, construction of a bus stand and vegetable market at Bapoli, Rs 8 crore for the construction of nine roads of marketing board and Rs 25 crore for the maintenance of PWD roads and others.

The work on the rapid rail transport service (RRTS) from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Panipat would start soon, he said.

MP Sanjay Bhatia, Rajya Sabha Member Krishan Lal Panwar, BJP district president Archana Gupta also addressed the gathering at the Jan Ashirvad rally.

