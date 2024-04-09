No compensation, no vote: ‘Dahiya chaubisi’

Mukesh Tandon
Sonepat, April 8
Enraged over the laying of high-tension wires in fields, members of the ‘Dahiya chaubisi’, a group of 24 villages of Dahiya khap, announced that they would a keep distance from all political parties in the upcoming elections and mounted posters and banners at various places, banning the entry of political leaders in their villages.
They wrote ‘no compensation, no vote’ on banners. They have also given a call for a mahapanchayat on April 11 at Nahra village, in which khap leaders and SKM leaders would participate.
Umesh Dahiya, president of ‘Dahiya chaubisi’ and sarpanch, said it was decided in the panchayat of the ‘chaubisi’ villages at Nahra village yesterday.
Dahiya said a power grid line was being laid from Kuchh in Gujarat and high-transmission lines were being laid from Auchandi village of Delhi to Mahra village of Sonepat.
The farmers were demanding compensation for land at market rates, but the company refused, after which they staged a protest against the company, which lodged FIRs against the farmers.
Recently, the farmers opposed the company’s work and filled the potholes dug in farmers’ fields. The Kundli police had booked over 90 farmers, said Dahiya.
The farmers had given memorandums to the DC, DRO, Tehsildar, Commissioner of Police, MLAs and OSD to CM, but to no avail.
