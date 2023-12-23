No concrete proof of attack on Bajrangi’s brother yet : SIT

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, December 22

Probe by an SIT headed by an ACP-rank officer into the incident of setting on fire the brother of cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi here has not found anything conclusive so far. Meanwhile, charging the police with going slow and not making any arrest, Bajrangi has threatened self-immolation if justice was denied.

Looking for evidence to match charges With the probe still underway, the police are looking for evidence to match the charges made in the FIR. Aman Yadav, ACP

"With the probe still underway, the cops are looking for evidence to match the charges made in the FIR," said ACP Aman Yadav. He said nothing conclusive could be said about the attack in which the victim, Mahesh Kumar, sustained burns on the night of December 13. Though it was clear that he suffered burn injuries, the details of the incident were yet to be unfolded. Claiming that it was difficult to say if the victim had faked the incident, he said no definite timeline could be announced for the submission of the final report, as concrete proof was yet to come.

The Commissioner of Police had announced the setting up of the SIT on December 15 to probe the case. Mahesh is the younger brother of Bajrangi, a right-wing activist named as one of the accused in the Nuh violence case.

Bajrangi claimed today that he was not satisfied with the probe and suspected that the arrest was not being made under some kind of pressure. He alleged that some members from a minority community wanted to target him and had set his brother on fire. Refuting reports appearing in the media of faking the incident, he said he and his family might take the extreme step of self-immolation if justice was not done. A meeting of Hindu activists would be convened soon to discuss the strategy, he added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad