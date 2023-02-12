No diesel gensets in NCR from May 15

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, February 11

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has banned the use of diesel generator sets for the industrial and commercial sector in the National Capital Region (NCR) from May 15. The deadline for generator sets fitted with Retrofit Emission Control Device (RECD) is September 30.

Only generator sets converted to dual fuel (70 per cent gas and 30 per cent diesel) shall be permitted in the region where gas infrastructure is available, reads the CAQM order dated February 9.

There is no restriction on the use of 100 per cent gas-based generator sets. Official sources said the uncontrolled use of diesel generator sets had been found to be a major contributor to the deteriorating air quality in the region.

“Under Section 12 (l) of an Act, the CAQM is vested with powers to take all measures, issue directions, as it deems necessary or expedient for the purpose of protecting and improving the quality of air in the National Capital Region and adjoining areas,” says the order.

The CAQM observed that a large number of diesel generator sets had been operating in the region, even when a ban was imposed under the GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan), causing air pollution.

“Now, with a view to comprehensively prevent and control air pollution, the CAQM directed that use of the diesel generator sets (capacity up to 800KW) shall be permitted in the NCR only subject to their conversion to dual fuel system from May 15. The CAQM had banned the use of diesel generator sets in NCR after implementing GRAP in October last year. The state pollution control boards have been directed to ensure compliance of the directions.

However, according to sources in the industry, this may result in additional expenses to the tune of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh for industrial units, as no subsidy has been announced. “Diesel gensets with capacity of 82 KW, used for residential purpose, should be exempted,” says Rajiv Chawla, a leading entrepreneur here.