No dispute with Tanwar: Ranjit

Sirsa, May 9

In BJP’s Vijay Sankalp rally held in Rania on Thursday, cabinet minister and former MLA from Rania Ranjit Singh Chautala stated he had resolved his differences with BJP candidate from Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency Ashok Tanwar.

Commenting on the Congress, Ranjit Singh Chautala remarked the party never allowed its leaders to progress. He accused the Congress of being controlled by a few individuals. He emphasised that after leaving the Congress, his father Chaudhary Devi Lal became the Chief Minister with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He criticised the lack of justice within the Congress party, stating that deserving leaders never received their due.

Referring to Congress candidate Kumari Selja, Ranjit Singh said, “Selja will disappear 15 days after the election, but this area is mine. I will ensure development here, and I will work for you”. He emphasised the importance of Ashok Tanwar winning the Sirsa Lok Sabha seat to ensure continuous development.

He said, “In 2019, I did not even get a ticket from the Congress, but when I went to the court of the people, they elected me and sent me to the Assembly. Now, the BJP has given me a ticket. I cannot receive more respect than this. This is the respect of the entire constituency.”

Ranjit Singh Chautala recalled the day when as CM, Khattar had assured to address all the demands of Rania constituency at the Kharian rally. He highlighted the development work initiated by the BJP, such as water management in 20 villages along the Ghaggar river and bringing water to 14 additional villages including Otu, Dhanur, and Sultanpuriya.

