No end to encroachments in Yamunanagar, Jagadhri

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, April 4

Efforts by the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, to remove encroachments in the twin cities have failed to yield positive results.

Encroachments on a road in Meerabai Market in Yamunanagar.

On Wednesday, a municipal corporation team removed encroachments from Maharana Pratap Chowk to the ITI on the Jagadhri Workshop road

Many items kept on the road were confiscated and taken to the godown of the municipal corporation

The problem of encroachment is prevalent in a majority of the markets in Yamunanagar and Jagadhri.

According to information, the road leading from Madhu Hotel to the railway station in Meerabai Market is encroached upon by businesses. Besides, encroachments are visible on the road leading from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk to the railway workshop and the stretch from Madhu Hotel to Bhai Kanhaiya Sahib Chowk and the road from Kamani Chowk to the mini-secretariat. A number of areas in Model Town are also grappling with the problem of encroachments.

Similarly, encroachments are rampant in a number of areas of Jagadhri, including the road leading from the bus stand to the police checkpost on the Ambala road and the stretch leading from the bus stand to Agrasain Chowk. Besides, the Chhoti Line area, Khera Bazar area, Bartan Bazar area and Buria Chowk area are facing the problem.

Amar Nath, a resident of Jagadhri, said encroachment is a big problem in the twin cities.

He said shopkeepers encroach upon roads by displaying their items on these stretches, leading to traffic congestion and jams.

“The MC does not carry out regular anti-encroachment drives in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. Civic body teams occasionally visit some areas to remove encroachments. Once the officials leave, shopkeepers again encroach upon roadsides,” he added.

Naveen Kumar, a resident of Yamunanagar, said the MC should carry out regular drives to remove encroachments in the twin cities. “In the evening, commuters often get stuck in jams due to encroachments,” said Naveen.

On Wednesday, a civic body team, led by sanitary inspector Sushil Kumar, removed encroachments from Maharana Pratap Chowk to the ITI on the Jagadhri workshop road.

The sanitary inspector said many items kept on the road were confiscated and taken to the godown of the civic body.

“Encroachments led to congestion and traffic jams on roads. Therefore, an anti-encroachment drive is being carried out in the twin cities on a regular basis,” he added.

