No end to protests against e-tendering

Tribune News Service

Hisar, January 23

The sarpanches continued with their protest against the state government demanding withdrawal of the decision of e-tendering of development works in Hisar today. The sarpanches burnt the effigy of the Haryana Government at the mini-secretariat here.

Azad Singh, sarpanch of Dobi village, said the Haryana Sarpanches association had given a call for boycott of the function held in Bidhaikhera village of Fatehabad district today.

In Fatehabad, the sarpanches of many villages gathered at the district headquarters and staged demonstration today.