No end to stray cattle menace, 3K animals roaming Sirsa roads

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, April 5

Despite the former Chief Minister’s orders, issued in September last year, to make Sirsa free of stray animals, the administration is yet to launch a drive against the menace. Though the municipal council officials had chalked out a comprehensive plan to catch stray animals and send these to shelters, the campaign is yet to be launched.

In the absence of any drive, over 3,000 stray animals are roaming on city roads, leading to accidents and hampering traffic movement. Another risk posed to human lives by stray animals includes, fighting bulls going on rampage in areas and causing loss of life and property.

Efforts on to curb problem There are 182 cowsheds in the district. Efforts are being made to contact cowshed authorities and urge them to accommodate these animals. — Atar Singh, Sirsa Municipal Council Executive Officer

Despite the presence of shelters and cowsheds across the district, stray animals can be found roaming on streets. While milch animals are taken care of at cowsheds, those that do not produce milk are left to roam on streets.

Residents and shopkeepers have expressed concerns about the increasing difficulties caused by stray animals in the city several times, but to no avail.Former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had last year directed officials to take proactive measures to make Haryana free of stray animals. Following this, district-level officials called a meeting in which it was decided that the animals be sent to shelters and their accommodation be ensured. Despite this, the municipal council’s campaign to catch stray animals did not begin. Consequently, the situation remained unchanged.

Stray animals can often be seen feeding on garbage near Gaushala Road, Khajakhera Road, Rania Road, areas around the bus stand, near the main post office, around Shiv Chowk, Anaj Mandi, and towards Dabwali Road near the railway station.

A shopkeeper, Sunil Kumar, said the locals face a lot of problems due to stray animals. Fighting bulls and cows often lead to fatal injuries and also cause loss of property to traders. The number of animals, especially in the evening, increases near vegetable carts, leading to constant fear of accidents.

Meanwhile, Sirsa Municipal Council Executive Officer Atar Singh said there are 182 cowsheds in the district, and if each could accommodate around 25 to 30 animals, the problem could be resolved. He claimed that efforts are being made to contact cowshed authorities and urge them to accommodate these animals. Tenders have been issued, and an agency is working on the matter.

