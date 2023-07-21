No fire NOC with coaching centres, MC authorities fail to submit ATR

Tribune News Service

Rewari, July 20

Despite being given several opportunities, the Rewari Municipal Council authorities have failed to apprise the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) of the action taken against owners of buildings where coaching centres are being run without adhering to fire safety norms.

The HHRC directed the secretary and executive engineer of the municipal council to appear in person on July 21, failing which action under the provisions of the Protection of Human Rights Act will be taken against them. The direction was issued while hearing a petition filed by Prakash Yadav, a local resident, a year ago.

In his complaint, he alleged that the coaching centres are being run in multi-storeyed buildings without complying with the National Building Code of India. “The buildings do not have exit ways, which can be used in case of a fire incident. Many offices and hotels are also being run in these buildings while vehicles are parked near electricity transformers,” said Prakash.

Acting on the complaint, the HHRC sought a reply from the Deputy Commissioner in this respect.

In his reply, the DC stated that some of the coaching centres have been found to be running without adhering to the norms prescribed for safety and in an area less than 500 sq yards. So, the officials concerned have been asked to take necessary action against the violators.

On May 1, the HHRC directed the secretary of the municipal council to submit a fresh status report before the next date of hearing on July 7, stating that coercive action will be taken against him if the report is not submitted.

“On July 7, the report was not submitted. Even the municipal engineer, who appeared on behalf of the municipal council, failed to explain as to why the report was not submitted,” said Yadav.

Ajay Kumar Sikka, Executive Engineer, Rewari Municipal Council, said he had recently been transferred to Rewari from Jhajjar. “Reply will be filed before the next date of hearing,” he added

