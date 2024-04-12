No fitness certificate since 2018, bus challaned last year for defying norms

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, April 11

In the tragic accident that left six school students dead in Mahendragarh, the Chief Secretary’s office has sought a detailed report on the accident and an action taken report (ATR) from the district administration.

The School Education Department has issued a show-cause notice to the CBSE-affiliated private school, GL Public School, Kanina, while the Transport Department will conduct a time-bound detailed inquiry into the reasons of the mishap while clearly mentioning the names of officers responsible for the dereliction of duty.

The Transport Department has also directed its District Transport Officers to rope in the District Education Officers for ensuring adherence to the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, for the safe ferrying of children.

According to information available, the bus involved in the accident did not have a fitness certificate since 2018 and was continuing to ply with impunity. It was last challaned by the DTO on March 13, 2023, for plying without payment of tax, without a fitness certificate, and without the high security number plate for which a challan of Rs 15,000 was levied.

Sources said that the Chief Secretary, TVSN Prasad, has asked the district administration for a detailed report on the accident as also on the action taken against the school. “Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini offered condolences, announced adequate compensation and sought action against the guilty. We have sought a report on all these facets from the district administration,” the Chief Secretary said.

The School Education Department has not only issued a show-cause notice to the school but is also contemplating “stringent punitive action” including a complete “takeover”.

Stating that opening schools on gazetted holidays was “illegal”, the School Education Department said that an FIR had already been registered against the owners, the principal and the driver who was an employee of the school.

“Stern action will be taken against the owner and we will recommend cancellation of the affiliation of the school,” sources in the School Education Department stated.

Meanwhile, the Additional Transport Commissioner (Road Safety) will conduct an inquiry and submit a report on the reasons leading to the accident and specify the names of the officers and officials of the office of the DTO-cum-Secretary, RTA, Mahendragarh, or other persons responsible for dereliction of duties within three days.

As a precautionary measure, the DTOs have been asked to approach the DEOs and ask them to issue instruction to schools on adhering to the provisions of the Act as also to the rules under the Surakshit School Vahan Policy. The DTOs have been asked to submit a report on the action taken by the DEOs of their respective districts within one week.

