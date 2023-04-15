 No funds, work on approach road to Faridabad-Noida bridge comes to halt : The Tribune India

No funds, work on approach road to Faridabad-Noida bridge comes to halt

Money not released to agency hired; Rs 97-crore project likely to miss deadline

No funds, work on approach road to Faridabad-Noida bridge comes to halt

The bridge built by PWD over the Yamuna near Manjhawali village to connect Faridabad with Greater Noida in UP. Tribune file



Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 14

With over three months gone after the completion of the 630-metre-long bridge over Yamuna to connect Faridabad with Greater Noida in UP, the construction of the 18-km-long approach road for providing connectivity to the bridge remained halted due to fund crunch for the past about a month. The deadline of the completion of the connectivity project costing Rs 97 crore is September this year, according to sources in the district administration.

While the work on the construction of the approach road was started soon after the completion of the bridge in December 2022, the work got halted due to delay in release of funds and payment to the agency hired for the connectivity from Faridabad side, according to officials, who claim that the work is likely to resume after the clearance of the pending bills. The approach road which will connect the Kheri pul in the city with the bridge at Manjhawali village is the part of the Rs 315 crore project. Though its foundation was laid in August 2014, the work on the ground took off in 2018, with the deadline of December 2019. The project has missed as many as six deadlines, before the bridge was made ready in December 2022. Though the bridge has come up after about eight long years of time, the pending work of roads on both sides makes it of no use, says an official on condition of anonymity, who adds the given pace the bridge is not likely to be functional this year also as the connectivity work on both sides (Faridabad and Noida) has either been pending or had been very slow.

Though land acquisition on Faridabad side has already been done and work on the road has been on, similar work on Greater Noida side is yet to be taken up, which threatens to delay the project further, it is claimed. “The bridge is of no use till it enable the vehicle movement across it,’’ says Dheeraj Yadav, a resident. The first direct connectivity between Faridabad and Greater Noida, the bridge will reduce the commuting time between two cities to 20 to 25 minutes from 1.5 hours at present.

Pradeep Sindhu, Executive Engineer, PWD, said while phase-one was over, the work on the approach road would be completed soon.

Residents feel the heat

  • Though the 630m-long bridge is ready for over 3 months, the authorities concerned are yet to complete the work of constructing approach roads to make it functional.
  • The project cannot be declared as completed until the bridge is fully functional. Dheeraj Yadav, a resident, said the bridge is of no use till it enables the movement of vehicles.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana traffic policeman dragged on car’s bonnet for over 1 km; video goes viral

2
Delhi

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s close associate Prince Tewatia murdered inside Delhi's Tihar jail

3
Nation

CBI summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in excise policy case on Sunday

4
Punjab

Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi quizzed for 7 hours by Vigilance Bureau in DA case; says the probe is ‘totally political’

5
Delhi

Rahul Gandhi starts shifting belongings ahead of vacating official bungalow

6
J & K

40 injured as footbridge collapses during Baisakhi celebrations in J-K's Udhampur

7
Haryana

Mercury soars to 40°C; alert in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi

8
Nation

Power subsidy: LG's approval pending, people to get inflated bills from Monday: Delhi Power Minister Atishi

9
Nation

Delhi Police nab ‘super thief’ who inspired Bollywood movie

10
Nation

One should stand like rock during critical situations: Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhra Raje

Don't Miss

View All
Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Top News

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Kejriwal

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal

We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...

Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country’s High Court

Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court

The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...

Japanese PM unhurt after smoke bomb thrown during speech

Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech

News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...

Asad Ahmed's body reaches Prayagraj; Atiq's family attending funeral is negligible

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad buried in UP’s Prayagraj amid heavy security

Asad and his accomplice Ghulam were shot dead in encounter w...

In a first for state, Chief Minister celebrates Himachal Day function at Lahaul Spiti’s Kaza

Sukhu becomes first Chief Minister to celebrate Himachal Day function at Lahaul Spiti’s Kaza along China border

Announces 3 pc DA for 2.15 lakh employees and 90,000 retiree...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

Fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump, residents demand Vigilance inquiry

Wheat procurement begins at Jandiala Guru

Akal Takht Jathedar condemns police deployment on Baisakhi

City-based political leaders pitch in to boost prospects of their party candidates

Scrapped in 2020, CHB’s Sec 53 housing scheme rollout in May

Scrapped in 2020, CHB’s Sec 53 housing scheme rollout in May

11,000 bite cases last year, yet MC clueless about dog count

Hours after bookies’ arrest, 3 UT cops suspended for misconduct

GMADA faces the heat over builders defaulting on dues

Over fortnight on, vax out of stock in Mohali

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Kejriwal

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal only leader speaking against corruption, his voice being stifled: Atishi on CBI summons

‘Persecution on course’: Kapil Sibal on CBI summoning Delhi CM Kejriwal

CBI to interrogate Kejriwal in Delhi excise 'scam' on Sunday

Supreme Court recommends three judicial officers as Judges of Delhi High Court

Constant vigil on cash movement, liquor flow

Constant vigil on cash movement, liquor flow

Paid news, election campaign material, under EC scanner

Rs 2L ex-gratia for kin of deceased in Khuralgarh mishaps

Karamjit Kaur slams CM over Channi’s quizzing

VB nabs ASI for taking bribe of Rs 5,000

Procurement Season: Less than 10% of last year’s wheat arrives in Ludhiana

Procurement Season: Less than 10% of last year’s wheat arrives in Ludhiana

Car driver tries to run over traffic cop in Ludhiana

Smuggler arrested with 4.5-kg opium in Ludhiana

List of cop’s properties finalised, Vigilance Department to pitch in

Jilted lover kills woman, nabbed in Ludhiana

Work over, new PRTC bus stand awaits inauguration

Work over, new PRTC bus stand awaits inauguration

Renovated emergency ward opens at Rajindra

Crop loss compensation: Rs 38.35L credited to accounts of farmers

District sees 23 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Over fortnight on, vax out of stock in Mohali