No hydraulic platform, Faridabad fire department ill-equipped to protect high-rises

Bijendra Ahlawat
Faridabad, May 16
Even as the prevalent high temperatures have increased the threat of fire incidents, the local Fire Department is severely ill-equipped to deal with any eventuality.
Official sources say while the city boasts of numerous multi-storey buildings, going up to 32 floors, the safety of occupants is at stake as the Fire Department is woefully short of the required infrastructure.
An employee of the Municipal Corporation says, “The department doesn’t have a single hydraulic platform, the basic requirement to reach upper floors. The water throwing capacity of a normal fire tender is up to three or four floors (up to 18 m high) only.”
The city has four fire stations, but only 10 fire tenders.
Of these, only six are functional. There are 70 staff members, less than half of the required strength, the sources claim.
Satinder Singh, an ex-serviceman, says as per norms, one fire tender is required for a population of 50,000. The city thus needs at least 50 fire tenders and 300 trained personnel, he adds. Ajay Bahl, a resident, says it seems the authorities have learnt no lesson from the recent fire incident in Delhi.
“Ignoring the safety of a large number of residents is a cause of concern,’’ says Neeraj Sharma, MLA from the NIT Assembly segment. A senior MC official says, “We have already placed a demand for at least two hydraulic platforms up to the height of 80 m and also sought more staff.”
No lesson from Delhi incident
- Fire tenders can only reach up to three-four floors (18 m)
- Department needs hydraulic platforms for high-rises
- City has four fire stations, but only 10 fire tenders
- Staff strength 70, against requirement of at least 140
