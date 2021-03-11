No illegal mining in Nuh district, say officials

Sanjay Yadav
Gurugram, August 18
A month after Tauru DSP’s murder by the mining mafia in Nuh district, the administration has stepped up its campaign against illegal mining. Officials of the Mining Department claim that no illegal mining is taking place in the district now. The department plans to use drones to maintain vigil throughout the district.
The police have also increased surveillance, especially in 15 villages where illegal mining spots have been identified.
Before the DSP’s murder, the Gurugram mining officer had the additional charge of Nuh Mining Department, but now two dedicated teams have been deployed in Nuh. Two 10-member special teams of the Mining Department conduct surprise checks in the area. Team A works in Tauru and Nuh areas, while team B works in Firozpur Zhirka and Punhana areas.
“There is no illegal mining in Nuh district now. We, however, continue to conduct surprise checks. Over the past few days, we have seized 11 vehicles involved in carrying stones and minerals illegally. A three-member team also conducted an eight-day survey in the area,” said Rajesh Sangwan, Assistant Mining Engineer, Nuh.
Nuh SP Varun Singla also claimed that no illegal mining was taking place in the district now. “We have identified 15 villages where this activity is likely. We seize vehicles involved in any suspicious activity. Police teams also patrol the area and there is no illegal mining now,” he said.
Surprise checks continue
