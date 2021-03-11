No Internet in Haryana govt schools, digital boards of limited use

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 27

Majority of government schools in the district do not have Internet facility due to which digital boards are of limited use.Only the study material provided in pen drive is taught and teachers are not able to explore various subjects for which they require Internet access.

In some schools, teachers are using personal hotspot for Internet access while exploring subject content.

As per the information available, as many as 182 digital boards were installed in 116 government schools, including 50 in Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary Schools, by replacing blackboards in a bid to augment the teaching-learning process.

Besides, digital classrooms were also developed in nine government schools of the city under the Smart City Project.

To check the working of these digital boards, The Tribune visited various schools and found that Internet services were disrupted at government schools in Sector-6 and Sector-13 where Karnal Smart City Ltd had developed smart classrooms.

The authorities said due to technical fault in fibre cable, internet services were not available for the past two days.

Besides, in a couple of schools in the city, only the syllabus study material available in pen drive was being taught. The situation was almost the same in rural areas.

In some schools, teachers were using their personal hotspot to teach students in depth. “We can use these digital boards in different ways. First, we use it with the help of study material provided to us in pen drive. Secondly, we use it as a board and thirdly, we use it with the help of Internet, but in the absence of Internet, we have to use our personal hotspot,” said a teacher on the condition of anonymity.

A teacher in Government Senior Secondary School of Nilokheri block said internet access should be given with these digital boards so that those could be used fully.

“It is a good move by the department to enhance the learning capacity of students as it is a study tool, which attracts students. It makes the teaching-learning process easier. So, the government should ensure internet facility,” said another teacher of Karnal city.

Rohtash Verma, District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO), said, “These boards have been installed and all are functional. In some schools, there could be technical issue of Internet connectivity, but in most schools, there is internet facility.