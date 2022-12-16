No international flights from Hisar, for now: Minister

Tribune News Service

Hisar, December 15

The Centre has denied any proposal of starting international flights from the Hisar airport. In response to Hisar MP Brijendra Singh’s query, the Civil Aviation Minister said there was no such proposal under consideration, at present.

Brijendra Singh asked the question in the Lok Sabha during the current session of Parliament. On the question of domestic air connectivity from the airport, the minister said UDAN flights from Hisar to Chandigarh started on January 14, 2021, while flights on the Hisar-Dharamsala and Hisar-Dehradun routes started on February 2, 2021. He said the start of international flights depended on the traffic potential, demand by airlines, bilateral air services agreement, provision of ground landing facilities, adequate runway length, quarantine services etc.

