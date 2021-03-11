No leader in Congress can replace Gandhi leadership: Birender Singh

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 5

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Birender Singh on Sunday said that no leader in the Congress could replace the Gandhi family. “I had good relations with Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Gandhi family is the point that keeps the Congress united. At present, I don’t see any leader in the Congress who can replace the Gandhi family,” he said.

Can’t implement delhi model in Punjab AAP wants to implement Delhi model in Punjab, which is not possible. The Gujarat model cannot be implemented across the country by the PM as every state has its own agenda. Birender Singh, former union minister

He said that the public should release its own manifesto like the political parties as they continue to face age-old problems like poverty. “There is need to bring ‘jan’ manifesto like political parties to eradicate problems,” he said, adding that there is a need to take steps to eradicate poverty and strengthen the education system. There is no justification for the fixation of MSP of crops as the rate of crop production has increased.

He was in Jat Dharmshala today to address his supporters where he announced to hold a rally of the supporters on March 23, 2023.

On the sidelines of the programme, Singh was interacting with mediapersons and said that AAP’s Delhi model cannot be implemented in Punjab as each and every state has its own agenda. “AAP wants to implement Delhi model in Punjab, which is not possible. The Gujarat model cannot be implemented across the country by the PM as every state has its own agenda. Their performance in Punjab will decide its future,” said Singh in response to a question.

#birender singh