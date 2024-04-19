No let-up in farmers’ protest, 61 trains cancelled, 64 diverted

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 18

About 250 trains were affected in Ambala Division of Northern Railways due to the ongoing farmers’ protest at Shambhu railway station on Thursday. The authorities of the Indian Railways had to cancel 61 trains, while 64 were diverted.

Besides, several trains were short terminated and short originated. A large number of local trains were also affected due to the protest.

The protesting farmers are demanding the release of farm activists — Navdeep Singh Jalbera, Gurkeerat Singh and Anish Khatkar — who have been arrested by the police.

According to information, most of the cancelled trains run on the Ambala-Ludhiana-Amritsar line and between Bathinda and Ambala via Patiala-Rajpura.

The important trains which were cancelled include, Amritsar-New Delhi Shatabdi, Amritsar-New Delhi Intercity, New Delhi-Amritsar Shane Punjab Express, New Delhi-Jalandhar City Intercity, Fazilka-Delhi Intercity, Ambala Cantonment-Bathinda, Ludhiana-Bhiwani, Ludhiana-Jakhal, Ludhiana-Hisar, Ludhiana-Churu, Hisar-Amritsar, Delhi-Daulatpur Chowk Himachal Express, Delhi-Fazilka Intercity, Jammu Tawi-Kanpur Express, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi, Rishikesh-Sriganganagar, Rishikesh-Barmer and many others.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala