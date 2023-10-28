No let-up in spread of dengue cases

Tribune News Service

With the number of confirmed cases crossing the 278 mark, there is no let-up in the spread of dengue cases in Sonepat district. The count of dengue cases in Panipat district has also risen to 256 in the season. The rise in the number of dengue cases has rung alarm bells for the Health Department and residents in both districts.

As per the record available, a total 75 cases have been reported in Sonepat up to October 27 while in Panipat 115 cases have been reported.

However, no particular pocket has been identified in the urban area, as dengue cases have been reported from almost all colonies in urban areas. The cases are increasing in the rural areas in comparison to the urban areas, sources said.

As per sources, the Sonepat district witnessed a total of 12 cases up to July-end. As many as 93 cases were reported in August and 97 in September while a total 73 cases have been reported in the October, so far, sources added.

Dr Manjeet Rathi, Nodal Officer for Dengue and Malaria, said a total 278 cases have been reported in Sonepat district so far. The cases are on the rise as the temperature has not dipped so far, but the cases are coming from scattered areas. It was a good sign that no pocket in the district had become a hotspot so far, Dr Rathi said.

Similarly in Panipat district, the dengue cases count was only 5 up to July-end while only 28 cases had been reported up to August-end.

But the count rose very fast in September with 81 cases. In October, a total of 115 cases were reported in the district upto October 27, the sources said.

“A total of 256 cases have been reported in the district so far out of which 229 are from Panipat while 27 cases are from other states or districts, but they have been treated in Panipat,” said Dr Sunil Sanduja, Deputy Civil Surgeon and Nodal Officer for Dengue and Malaria.

“We are expecting a dip in the number of cases by November 15, as the temperature will dip. Our teams were trying to control the spread of dengue in the district by pacing-up the anti-larval activity in the fields,” the Deputy Civil Surgeon said.

