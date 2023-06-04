No LTC for HKRNL, outsourced employees

Rohtak, June 3

In a setback to employees working under the outsourcing policy, the state government has decided not to grant them leave travel concession (LTC) to employees of Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRNL) and those hired under the outsourcing policy.

Sources said contractual employees were entitled to one month’s salary as LTC through a government order issued on February 14.

“After one year, if the contract is extended for more than four years on a year-to-year basis, the block of four years will be reckoned from the actual date of joining the post under the state government institutions or boards/corporations/authorities/cooperative institutions, etc. The head of department will be competent to sanction the amount equivalent to one month’s salary,” the order stated. After this order, various clarifications were sought by departments/ boards/corporations regarding the admissibility of LTC to HKRNL employees and those hired under Part-I of the outsourcing policy.

“After careful consideration of the matter, the government has decided that LTC to HKRNL and outsourced employees cannot be granted,” read the order sent by the Human Resources Department to heads of all government departments.

Meanwhile, the state unit of the Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has written to the Chief Secretary, demanding LTC benefit for HKRNL and outsourced employees. “We will call on the Chief Minister if our demand is not met. If other contractual employees are entitled to LTC, why not outsourced employees,” Ashok Kumar, BMS, state president, enquired.