No major leads in murder cases in Gurugram

Gurugram, March 11
The Gurugram police have failed to get leads in the CNG gas station triple murder case, Khod village double murder and illegal arms recovery in Sector 31. A SIT has been formed and a reward has been announced in the triple murder case but the police have failed to nab the accused so far . —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
4 terrorists killed, 1 held in separate encounters in J-K
The encounters take place in Pulwama, Ganderbal and Kupwara ...
Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study
Speculative, may create panic: Govt
Bhagwant Mann to stake claim to form govt in Punjab
Oath on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan in Nawanshahr
US President Biden nominates Indian-origin political activist Shefali Razdan as his envoy to Netherlands
An immigrant to the US from Kashmir, Duggal, 50, has been ra...