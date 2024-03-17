No more Insta reels on campus, Bhiwani college girls ordered

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Bhiwani, March 16

The authorities of Rajiv Gandhi Government College for Women in Bhiwani have prohibited the students from making Instagram reels and taking selfies on the campus.

The college administration has issued a circular in this regard, stating that making videos for social media during the college hours on the campus is banned, adding that it will be seen as indiscipline.

The administration said the college took the decision on the basis of a report of the disciplinary committee of the college which stated that a number of students were uploading on social media videos made on their mobile phones on the campus. The committee stated that this practice was disturbing the academic atmosphere of the college.

Principal Trilok Chand, when contacted by The Tribune, admitted that they had issued the circular. “Some students are found engaging in this kind of activities, which disturbs discipline in the college. It distracts students from academic activities. While skipping classes, students film videos in front of the college’s name and upload it on social media,” he said.

He said the students were expected to attend classes during college hours. “We took cognisance of such instances and issued a circular that the practice will be deemed as a matter of indiscipline,” he said. “Some teachers, who have Instagram accounts, tracked students on the social media platform and found out that they make reels on the campus during the college hours,” he said.

The principal said they had the support of students’ parents. The college has about 3,500 students.

