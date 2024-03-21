No noise at night, no rallies sans sanction: Nuh DC spells out rules

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 20

Holding a meeting with representatives of political parties, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Nuh, Dhirendra Khadgata, who is also the District Election Officer, today said political parties or candidates would have to take permission for organising roadshows and rallies. He said the use of loudspeakers would remain prohibited from 10 pm to 6 am.

“Permissions related to election activities will be given through an app, for which political parties will have to apply online. As per the instructions of the Election Commission, specially-abled and those who are above 85 years will have to submit Form 12D for the postal ballot paper to cast their votes from home. All political parties should encourage such voters to fill Form 12D. For the use of helicopters and drones, permission will have to be taken from the District Election Officer,” he added.

“During the Model Code of Conduct, no person from political parties should make comments related to caste and religion in his speech. Political parties will not be able to use photographs of temples, mosques, gurdwaras and churches on their banners. The election expenditure monitoring team formed at the district level will keep an eye on the programmes of the candidates,” said the DC.

To keep a track of election expenses, the Election Commission has fixed the rates of tents, food, tea, vehicles, campaign material etc, he added. “A candidate can spend up to Rs 95 lakh in the Lok Sabha elections and candidates will have to submit the details of their expenses to the election office,” he said.

