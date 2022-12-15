No papers, foreign dog breed owners in fix over registration in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, December 14

Hundreds of foreign dog breed owners in the city are in a fix as they do not have the import documents, making it impossible for them to register their pets.

They are facing problems in getting the ownership documents as they have either bought dogs from local breeders or traders or “adopted” them from friends.

According to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s (MCG) pet registration norms, foreign dog breed owners are required to submit a “pet book” and details of the importer. As they do not have the details of dog importers, pets remain unregistered.

Unregistered foreign dog breeds face the risk of being impounded by the MCG.

“Restricted and ferocious foreign dog breeds” have come under the scanner of the MCG in view of the several dog bite cases recently.

Last month, the district consumer disputes redressal forum in Gurugram had directed the MCG to ban pet dogs of 11 breeds, including American Pit-bull Terriers, Dogo Argentino and Rottweiller. The commission had also directed the civic body to ensure that one family would keep one dog as a pet and to take all stray dogs in its custody.

Sanket Khandelwal, a resident of DLF Phase-5, said: “I bought two Rottweilers from a trader in Ghaziabad. He did not give me the import documents. My dogs have come under the scanner of the consumer court. My entire residential society is up against my dogs. If I am unable to register my dogs, I will have to give them up.”

A local dog breeder, who has been dealing in foreign dog breeds for 10 years, said: “Ever since the MC has made the registration of foreign dog breeds mandatory, breeders have been flooded with requests from clients for import documents. It is impossible for us to share the documents. The business works differently. Most of the times, we are not importing the dogs the legit way.”

Breeders don’t share papers Breeders have been flooded with requests from clients for import documents of dogs. It is impossible for us to share the documents. Most of the time, we are not importing dogs in a legal manner. — Gurugram dog breeder Might have to part with my pets I bought two Rottweilers from a Ghaziabad trader. He did not give me the documents. If I am unable to register my dogs, I will have to give them up. — Sanket Khandelwal,Gurugram resident

#gurugram