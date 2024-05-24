No party booth close to poll station: DM

Rohtak, May 23
District Magistrate Ajay Kumar issued a prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973 to maintain law and order and stop any kind of election campaigning in the restricted area on the voting day on May 25. The order will come into effect on May 24 and will remain effective till the completion of the voting process.
The DC said no political party or candidate would be able to set up a booth within a radius of 200 m of the polling station. Even if there was more than one polling booth in a complex, only one booth could be set up by a candidate outside the radius of 200 m.
