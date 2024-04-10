No place for ‘traitors’ in INLD, Abhay on Ajay’s offer to return

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, April 9

A day after JJP founder-president Ajay Chautala made ‘conditional’ offer to return to the INLD, his brother and INLD secretary general Abhay Chautala hit back, saying there was no place for ‘traitors’ in the party.

Ajay, Dushyant stabbed us in back INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala has reiterated time and again that there is no place for ‘traitors’ in the party as Ajay Chautala and his son Dushyant Chautala had stabbed the family in the back by forming a new political outfit. — Abhay Chautala, Senior INLD Leader

“Ajay Chautala is making such statements (of returning to the INLD fold) as he is rattled by a number of senior party leaders deserting the party. In the wake of its acts of omission and commission, the JJP leadership has been isolated socially and politically across the state and that is why they want to return to the INLD,” Abhay Chautala said while spurning JJP chief’s offer to rejoin the INLD.

Yesterday, the JJP chief had said the JJP was ready to rejoin the INLD provided its supremo Om Prakash Chatuala takes the initiative to ‘invite’ them to join the party. Ajay Chautala had claimed that efforts were being made at different levels to ‘reunite’ the JJP and the INLD.

Abhay Chautala asserted that the INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala had reiterated time and again that there was no place for ‘traitors’ in the INLD as Ajay Chautala and his son Dushyant Chautala had stabbed the family in the back by forming a new political outfit.

Ajay Chautala, along with his family, including Dushyant Chautala, had left the INLD in December 2018 and founded the JJP. The JJP, which won 10 seats in the October 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, later cobbled together an alliance with the BJP to form the government in the state. The alliance broke off in March this year following which there are a number of senior leaders, including JJP state chief Nishan Singh, announced their decision to quit the party.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Abhay Singh Chautala #Om Prakash Chautala