No power meter security, rental from consumers

Chandigarh, February 6

The Power Department has decided not to charge electricity meter security and rental from the consumers who had installed these meters at their own cost.

An order said if the meter security had been deposited earlier, it would be converted as the cost of the meter and no meter rent would be charged from such consumers. In future, no interest would be paid on meter security as the same stands converted as the cost of the meter, the order stated.

“In areas, where smart electricity meters are being installed and old meters being replaced by smart meters, their cost may not be recovered from the consumers,” the order added.