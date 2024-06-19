No power plant set up in 10 yrs, says Hooda

Chandigarh, June 18
Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said that there was an outcry in the state due to a shortage of electricity and water, but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could not fulfil even the basic needs of the public, and hence had no right to remain in power.
He claimed that during the Congress tenure, Haryana had become power surplus. “The state has many power plants and production capacity of its own and is capable of meeting the needs of the state,” he said.
“The BJP is not producing enough electricity from these plants. Many units are closed. Due to this, the state has to depend on private companies. No new plant was started in the past 10 years,” he said.
“Private companies take advantage of the shortage of electricity and sell it to the government at expensive rates. The payment is made by looting the hard-earned money of the common people,” he added.
