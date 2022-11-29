No power supply for 15 days, G'gram shopkeepers protest

Gurugram, November 28
Shop owners and occupants of Raheja Mall, which located on Sohna road here, held a protest today against the builder over lack of electricity on its premises for last 15 days. The electricity connection to the mall was snapped as the mall management has defaulted on bill payment of Rs 82 lakh.
The protesters claimed that the builder was not providing any facilities even when they had to pay hefty maintenance charges. Mall operators and shop owners have been accusing each other for the outstanding electricity bill.
A protestor, Jagmal Singh Thakran, said he had paid his electricity bill to the mall management but it was not paid further on time.
“The power was also snapped earlier on October 31 for about a week. The connection was restored after making partial payment but the connection was again cut 15 days ago. The builder has an outstanding electricity bill of Rs 82 lakhs,” Mandip Singh, an investor in the mall, said.
Facility head of Raheja Mall Ashok Kumar blamed shopkeepers for irregular payment of bills. “The shopkeepers have not deposited their maintenance charges on time. As a result, the mall is facing outstanding payments of Rs 20 crore,” added Kumar said.
