'No power unit set up by BJP in 8 yrs'

Chandigarh, November 24
Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda today said in the past eight years, the BJP and the BJP-JJP governments didn’t set up any new power plant in the state.
He said the government, which was making tall claims regarding the availability of power, should tell for what it wanted to take credit without starting a single unit.
“Also, the present state government did not increase power generation even by 1 MW.” He said the Congress made Haryana a power surplus state, but the BJP was only trying to loot the credit for the work done by others. “The present government is responsible for reducing the state’s power productivity and availability.”
