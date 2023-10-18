No purchase lowers price of 1509 basmati

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 17

The suspension of basmati purchase by rice exporters, millers and arhtiyas owing to the Centre’s decision to maintain the minimum export price (MEP) at $1,200 per tonne have hit farmers badly. It has reduced the price of basmati 1509 by Rs 500-600 per quintal in various grain markets of the state. Farmers are forced to sell their produce at the will of traders, who are purchasing this variety by ignoring the suspension of purchase.

At present, basmati 1509 is being procured between Rs 2,700 and 2,900 per quintal, while it was being procured at Rs 3,300-3,500 per quintal four days back. Farmers fear it may fall further, adding to their losses.

Naresh Kumar, a farmer, said, “The involvement of exporters in the procurement always gives good prices to 1509 variety-growing farmers, but due to the strike, the prices have come down drastically. The government should resolve the issue at the earliest.” Mahabir, a farmer from Kurukshetra district, said due to this strike, farmers had been losing around Rs 15,000-17,000 per quintal.

Rajnish Chaudhary, president, Karnal Arhtiyas Association, said despite the strike announced jointly by the exporters, millers and arhtiyas, some of them have been purchasing the 1509 variety at throwaway prices, due to which farmers have been suffering. “If there is a strike, it should be observed completely by all stakeholders,” he said.

Apart from it, labourers and employees associated with this sector have been without work and almost no income.

“The government had some queries, which we have cleared. We demand the government to resolve the issue to protect the interest of farmers, exporters and other stakeholders involved in this business,” said Vijay Setia, former president, All India Rice Exporters Association (AIREA).

He said for smooth business and credibility of Indian exporters in the foreign market, the government should immediately review the price fixed for exports. He maintained that out of 45 lakh tonnes of exports, Haryana exports 18-20 lakh tonnes every year.

Sushil Jain, state president, Haryana Rice Exporters Association, said their delegation met the Chairman, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), and an Additional Commerce Secretary on yesterday, who have assured them to resolve the issue. “There was no MEP on basmati earlier, but the government has imposed it for the first time, and that too the highest. We are hopeful the issue will be resolved,” he added.

