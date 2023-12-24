No record of DDR against Jind school principal: SHO

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, December 23

After Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala allegations that the accused principal involved in the sexual harassment case of a Jind school was involved in similar incidents earlier also, the Uchana police in Jind district has not been able to find any daily dairy report (DDR) of the incidents that allegedly took place in 2005 and 2012. The principal is in jail in connection with the sexual harassment of several girls students.

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala during the previous Assembly session had accused Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal, who was the Education Minister in 2012, of ‘protecting’ the accused principal. Bhukkal denied the allegations after which an in-House panel was assigned the inquiry into the allegations.

When contacted by The Tribune today, Uchana SHO Balwan Singh said they had not got any record of DDR regarding any alleged incident that occurred in 2012. Sources said the Uchana police had searched its records to trace any DDR about the incident which allegedly occurred in 2012.

Former sarpanch of the village where the principal was posted before 2013, Sudesh Rani, had told The Tribune that she along with a group of villagers had met Bhukkal to demand the transfer of the accused. Rani had confirmed that the accused had faced allegations of sexual assault. She denied registering of any FIR.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dushyant Chautala #Hisar #Jind