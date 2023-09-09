No relief for crop loss, farmers entangled in portal web: Hooda

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 8

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said farmers of the state were still waiting for the compensation for the damage caused to their crops due to floods.

“The government has admitted that crops standing on more than 14 lakh acres have been damaged, but only a few farmers have received nominal compensation and crop-loss relief amounting to thousands of crores is still pending as the government has entangled the farmers in the web of portals,” Hooda said while addressing a news conference at Rohtak.

The former Chief Minister said another mistake of the government had come to light in the PM Crop Insurance Scheme. “This time there was a deliberate delay in notifying the crop insurance companies. The government notified insurance on July 25, due to which the farmers were not able to claim for the losses incurred in May, June and July as farmers have to appeal for a claim within 72 hours,” he stated. The Leader of Opposition expressed concern over the dilapidated roads in the entire state.

He also raised the issue of electricity shortage in industrial areas. “Orders to ban generators have been issued in the NCR. In such a situation, if the state government does not provide electricity to the industry, then how will the industries operate?” he questioned.

Hooda alleged lack of transparency in the bidding process for HSIIDC plots and said the new rules and process of plot allotment are not fair. “Similarly, the government has shattered the dreams of the common man by making provision for bidding in the plot allotment of Haryana Urban Development Authority,” he maintained.

Speaking on the increasing debt on Haryana, the former CM said the debt on the state has reached near Rs 4.5 lakh crore. “It is beyond comprehension where the government spent so much money, because during the tenure of the present government, no big project has come to the state,” he remarked.

In response to a question on minister Sandeep Singh, Hooda again demanded his resignation. He said serious allegations have been made against the minister in the chargesheet and said he should resign on moral grounds, without any delay. If he does not do so, then the Chief Minister should remove him from the post, he added.

