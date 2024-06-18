No relief in sight, Rohtak residents up in arms over water scarcity

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, June 17

Residents of several localities of Rohtak continue to face a shortage of water. Besides, they also complain of contaminated water supply. The problem has worsen with an intense heatwave sweeping the region.

Dairy Mohalla, Pradhana Mohalla, Badri Gate, Salara Mohalla and Mahavir Colony are among the worst affected areas in the city. Residents of Jhang Colony, Srinagar Colony and some parts of the Model Town area have also been grappling with the problem.

The residents of these colonies lament that apart from erratic water supply, they are getting dirty and smelly water, which is unfit for drinking, cooking and household chores.

As per sources, 12 out of the 74 water samples taken from Rohtak in April and May have been found unfit for drinking.

Residents are protesting outside government offices in the city. They are also protesting in the areas that are facing an acute shortage of water or getting contaminated water.

On Sunday, the affected residents of the old town area locked a local boosting station and staged a protest against the erratic water supply.

“Water is a basic necessity and it is the responsibility of the government to ensure its regular supply. However, we have been forced to hold protests as our repeated complaints regarding the water shortage have fallen on deaf ears,” said Sarita, a resident of Pradhana Mohalla.

Residents of several colonies in the city complain that they have to buy drinking water from private suppliers as water is not being supplied on a regular basis.

“Water is being supplied for only 15 minutes once a day to our colony. For the first few minutes, water looks dirty and smelly,” said Advocate Gaurav Badhwar of Model Town. He, along with other residents, has been paying visits to government offices to lodge complaints regarding water supply.

He said a number of residents have been buying mineral water bottles or purchasing potable water from private suppliers.

“Tired of making rounds of government offices and frustrated with official apathy, several residents have got borewells with submersible pumps installed in their houses,” he added.

Officials maintain that the situation is under control and there is adequate water for the requirements of residents.

“Sufficient water is available in storage tanks of local waterworks. Proper arrangements are being made to ensure regular water supply to all households and plug the loopholes therein,” said Rohtak SDM Ashish Kumar.

