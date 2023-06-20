No respite from encroachments in Gurugram, DLF Phase 4 residents approach CM window

Gurugram, June 19
Residents of DLF Phase 4 have approached the CM window against “illegal” vendors and shops in Galleria market. In their complaint, they alleged that encroachments posed a threat as such establishments had lead to a major fire incident near the Hamilton court last year.
“Such shops include car repair workshops, a scrap dealer and liquor vend among others. They have not only encroached upon the government land but also covered a portion of the road with illegal parking. The land is around four acres and falls under Chakkarpur village adjacent to the Hamilton court residential society,” the complaint alleged.
“These lead to major nuisance, especially traffic jams. The offenders take lakhs of rupees as rent from these shop owners. Electricity connection has been granted to these illegal shop owners by discoms. Numerous complaints to the authorities concerned have fallen on deaf years,,” read the complaint.
