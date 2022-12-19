No respite from monkeys in Rohtak

Sunit Dhawan
Rohtak, December 18
Residents of Rohtak are living in a constant fear of monkeys for years as the authorities concerned have failed to take any concrete action to rid the residents of the menace.
The situation has come to such a passe that troops of monkeys move about freely in residential areas and attack passers-by.
Authorities’ failure
Monkeys take away eatables from our homes and damage household articles. They pounce on us, if we try to shoo them away. The local administration and municipal authorities have failed to take any effective action in this regard. Rashmi, Homemaker
They even enter houses in search of food and attack residents on being confronted. Women, children and the elderly remain at high risk.
“Monkeys take away eatables from our homes and damage household articles. They pounce on us, if we try to shoo them away. It seems there is complete jungle-raaj as the local administration and municipal authorities have failed to take any effective action in this regard,” says Rashmi, a homemaker.
Councillor Kadam Singh Ahlawat admits that monkeys have become a big nuisance for the residents, but expresses helplessness in getting the people’s concern addressed.
“The issue has been raised at the meetings of the local municipal corporation several times, but no concrete action has been taken to get it resolved. The entire system of the municipal corporation is a big failure,” Ahlawat says.
Rohtak Municipal Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata maintains that tenders have been invited to catch monkeys in the Rohtak municipal area, but nobody has come forward. “Fresh tenders have been floated and we hope to get rid of the menace soon,” he maintains.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF spots drones in Punjab's Gurdaspur; search operation launched
Are spotted at Chandu Wadala Post and Kassowal Post at aroun...
Dense fog to envelop northwest India over next 5 days: IMD
Visibility over Amritsar, Patiala, Bareilly, Lucknow and Bah...
NIA raids Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's house at Taj Towers in Mohali
Sources say questioning is regarding the interference of gan...
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Sukhu tests positive for covid; meeting with PM cancelled
The meeting was a courtesy call on behalf of Sukhu after ass...
Canadian-Sikh charged with murder for stabbing wife to death
Navinder Gill of Surrey was taken in custody by the Integrat...