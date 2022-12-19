No respite from monkeys in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, December 18

Residents of Rohtak are living in a constant fear of monkeys for years as the authorities concerned have failed to take any concrete action to rid the residents of the menace.

The situation has come to such a passe that troops of monkeys move about freely in residential areas and attack passers-by.

They even enter houses in search of food and attack residents on being confronted. Women, children and the elderly remain at high risk.

“Monkeys take away eatables from our homes and damage household articles. They pounce on us, if we try to shoo them away. It seems there is complete jungle-raaj as the local administration and municipal authorities have failed to take any effective action in this regard,” says Rashmi, a homemaker.

Councillor Kadam Singh Ahlawat admits that monkeys have become a big nuisance for the residents, but expresses helplessness in getting the people’s concern addressed.

“The issue has been raised at the meetings of the local municipal corporation several times, but no concrete action has been taken to get it resolved. The entire system of the municipal corporation is a big failure,” Ahlawat says.

Rohtak Municipal Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata maintains that tenders have been invited to catch monkeys in the Rohtak municipal area, but nobody has come forward. “Fresh tenders have been floated and we hope to get rid of the menace soon,” he maintains.

