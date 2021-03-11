No response from govt on MSP panel's terms of reference: Yadav

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 10

Farmer leader Yogendra Yadav on Tuesday said that the government had not yet communicated the terms of reference of the proposed committee on the MSP to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM).

Asked if the SKM had sent names for inclusion in the committee which PM Narendra Modi had mentioned last November while announcing the decision to repeal the three farm laws, Yadav said, “We had written to the government, asking it for the details and terms of reference of the proposed committee. We have not heard back from them. No answer has come.”

Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar had in April said that the government would form the committee as soon as the SKM sent names and that the Agriculture Ministry was awaiting two to three names from the SKM. The PM, had in November 2021, said that a committee would be formed to make the MSP system more effective and transparent and promote zero-budget farming.

Yadav was speaking to reporters after meeting former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda at his Delhi residence to discuss the agenda for farming and farmer welfare ahead of the Congress Chintan Shivir in Udaipur between May 13 and 15. Hooda heads the Congress Chintan Shivir panel tasked to draft an agenda for discussion on agriculture.