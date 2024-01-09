No shortcut to success: Governor to students

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, January 8

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya has exhorted research scholars to carry out quality research within the available resources.

He was interacting with faculty members and research scholars on the campus of Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHS) here today. He asked research scholars to take inspiration from the life of Thomas Edison, who did a lot of research despite limited resources.

UHS Vice-Chancellor Prof Anita Saxena, PGIMS Director Dr SS Lohchab, Research Cell in-charge Dr Dhruva Chaudhry and PGIDS Principal Dr Sanjay Tewari also gave presentations.

The Governor also interacted with students of Dada Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts (DLC SUPVA) here today.

“There is no short cut to success in life. You should set a goal in your life, stay focused and determined to achieve it,” he said while addressing the students.He encouraged students to adopt the moral values enshrined in Indian culture, Vedas and Upanishads. — TNS

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bandaru Dattatreya #Rohtak