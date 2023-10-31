No streetlights along Panchkula road

THE lack of streetlights along a stretch of road in Panchkula’s Sector 21 (Part-2) is causing inconvenience to commuters at night. While roads in part-3 of the sector are well-lit, the civic body is yet to install streetlights along the road in this portion, which provides connectivity to Ramgarh and the city’s Sectors 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28. The MC should install streetlights in this area and illuminate it ahead of Diwali. Vinayak G, Panchkula

Crushers operating with impunity

IT is sad that the authorities have turned a blind eye to stone crushers causing air pollution on the Surajkund-Badkhal road. As the trucks unload crushed stones and sand, dust in the air creates breathing difficulties for commuters and people living in nearby residential colonies. Urgent steps should be taken to address the problem. Sheela Satyanarayan, Faridabad

Expedite repair work at intersection

THE interlocking tiles have been uprooted near the Kanhaiya City intersection along the road stretch leading from Deenbandhu Sir Chhotu Ram Namaste Chowk to the Ghogripur railway overbridge. While the uprooted tiles are giving a hard time to pedestrians, speeding heavy vehicles have also led to many accidents on this road. The authorities should repair this intersection and install speed breakers on the road at the earliest. Shakti Singh, Karnal

